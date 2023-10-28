Tay Township Resident Charged With Impaired Driving

Officers of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment responded at approximately 11:45 am October 27, 2023 to a report of a possible impaired driver on Vinden Street, Midland after a community member contacted the OPP Communication Centre.
Attending officers observed the suspect vehicle on Vinden Street driving erratically and observed the suspect vehicle pull into a retail store parking lot at the corner of Vinden and Fifth Streets, Midland. After speaking with the lone driver officers entered into an impaired driving investigation.
As a result of this investigation Michael Sturrock 39 years of Tay Township has been charged criminally with the following offences.
- Operation while impaired – alcohol
- Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available
The accused was released from custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 9, 2023. The accused also faces a 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines as well the vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days.
Educating the public about safe driving, boating and ORV practices with our community safety partners is a priority, if you see a possible impaired operator on our roadways, waterways or trails please “Make the Call” and dial 911 as impaired driving never ends well, please make a plan to get home safely.