Tay Township Resident Charged With Impaired Driving

Officers of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment responded at approximately 11:45 am October 27, 2023 to a report of a possible impaired driver on Vinden Street, Midland after a community member contacted the OPP Communication Centre.

Attending officers observed the suspect vehicle on Vinden Street driving erratically and observed the suspect vehicle pull into a retail store parking lot at the corner of Vinden and Fifth Streets, Midland. After speaking with the lone driver officers entered into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of this investigation Michael Sturrock 39 years of Tay Township has been charged criminally with the following offences.

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

The accused was released from custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 9, 2023. The accused also faces a 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines as well the vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days.

Educating the public about safe driving, boating and ORV practices with our community safety partners is a priority, if you see a possible impaired operator on our roadways, waterways or trails please “Make the Call” and dial 911 as impaired driving never ends well, please make a plan to get home safely.