Male Guilty And Fined For Driving In A Restricted Area During Forest Fire

The Ontario government is safeguarding its fire rangers and the public by ensuring members of the public don’t venture into active forest fires.

Eric Viens-Compagnat of Orford, Quebec pleaded guilty to disobeying an order made under the Forest Fires Prevention Act and was fined $1,650.

The court heard that on July 1, 2023, Viens-Compagnat was seen traveling on Translimit Road east of Cochrane. Access to this area had been restricted under an emergency area order put in place to protect the public’s safety and allow forest fire fighters to complete fire suppression efforts both on the ground and from the air.

Viens-Compagnat disregarded the signage and road closure barricade that were in place at the Ontario/Quebec border and traveled through the restricted area. By doing so, he put the safety of forest fire rangers, his passengers and himself in jeopardy.

Justice of the Peace Christine LeClair heard the case remotely in the Ontario Court of Justice, Cochrane, on October 3, 2023.

