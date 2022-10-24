Suspects To Identify After Cell Phone Tower Damage Across OPP East Region

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking assistance from the public to identify a suspect in connection with damage done to cell phone towers across the region.

The East Region Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) and with assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) and the Ontario Fire Marshall, is actively investigating multiple mischiefs and fires in which 20 different cell phone towers have been targeted. If you observe anything suspicious at or near a cell tower, please contact police immediately.

Anyone with information relating to these occurrences is asked to the OPP tip line at

1-844-677-9400. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 or you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

OPP for East Region Headquarters, Bancroft, Central Hastings, Frontenac, Grenville County, Hawkesbury, Killaloe, Lanark County, Leeds County, L&A County, Ottawa, Prince Edward, Quinte West, Renfrew, Russell County, Stormont Dundas and Glengarry, Upper Ottawa Valley