Dream Muskoka Waterfront Property For Sale

Welcome to your dream lakefront cottage or home on beautiful Turtle Lake. You will be truly amazed as this property sits on over 2 acres of usable & clear land, 150 feet of south facing waterfront and stunning views over the lake. Wander upstairs to 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with the primary bedroom including balcony, ensuite and soaker tub overlooking the lake. Head downstairs to the open concept kitchen/dining/family area with a walkout to the lakeside. As you head to the waterfront, take a soak in the hot tub or cozy up to the fire pit before you reach the South facing beachfront with a beautiful dock and sitting area. The family will surely enjoy the shallow beachfront entrance. Walk over to your fully insulated bunkie on the water as an office or sleeping area with loft. Not to mention another bunkie, 2021 septic system, 2022 A/C unit, full beach volleyball court, 2 outdoor fire pits and tons of room for expansion and activities.

Listing Information:

41 Marlyn Dr, Rosseau, ON, P0C 1J0

Listing Price $1,169,000

Virtual Tour:

https://41-marlyn-dr.showthisproperty.com/

Contact Information:

Joshua Chisvin, Sales Representative at 416-318-5825

Steve Haid, Sales Representative at 416-277-6604

PSR Brokerage Muskoka 705-687-0101

101 Muskoka Rd S, Gravenhurst, ON, P1P 1X3

*This Article Is Sponsored By: Steve Haid