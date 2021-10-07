Suspect Wanted After Robbery In Gravenhurst Leaves One Person Injured

Bracebridge OPP say they responded to a 9-1-1 call from an address on First Street South in Gravenhurst, on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 9:40 p.m. regarding a man who had entered a home, uninvited, instigated an argument with the residents and stabbed a someone there.

Police said the suspect then stole a piece of property and left the home.

The 22-year-old victim received treatment at hospital for minor injuries and has been released.

The suspect has been identified as 28 year-old Rafik Doko of Gravenhurst. He is described as being 5’8″ tall with dark skin and short hair, last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and dark hoodie.

Members of the public are cautioned not to approach this subject and call police if he is spotted.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.