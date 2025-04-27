Suspect To Identify After Robbery At Orillia Business

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a robbery of a local business that took place on April 24th, 2025.

On the 24th of April 2025 at 10:25 p.m., Orillia OPP entered a robbery investigation after being called to a local business located on Coldwater Road West for a robbery involving an edged weapon. A male suspect entered the business and demanded cash from the store employee. An altercation later ensued between the suspect and the store employee. The suspect brandished an edged weapon, and the employee sustained minor injuries. The suspect removed the cash register from the counter and fled the scene with the cash register and a cellular phone.

The suspect is described as: male, dark coloured beard, grey jacket with hood, black Under Armour shirt, grey pants and grey running shoes; however, his face was covered.

Orillia OPP along with the Orillia Major Crime Unit (MCU), OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), Orillia OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Central Region OPP Canine Unit, Orillia Offender Management Apprehension Program Unit (OMAP), and Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) were engaged in the initial call for service.

Members of Orillia OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. If you have any information in relation to the identity of the suspect or an individual matching the description, please contact the Orillia Major Crime Unit (MCU) at 705-326-3536 or at 1-888-310-1122. Contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.