Local Financial Advisor Accused Of Defrauding Clients Of More Than $1.8M

Members of the OPP Orillia Major Crime Unit, have arrested a local financial advisor from Orillia, Ontario. The individual is charged with Defraud the Public and eleven counts of Uttering a Forged Document contrary to the Criminal Code.

The 16 -month investigation concluded with the arrest of Kevin Douse. 40-year-old of the Township of Severn on April 24, 2025.

He will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on June 10, 2025, in Orillia, Ontario to answer to these charges. The total sum of the misallocated funds suspected to be over $1.8 million.

It is alleged the local registered financial advisor, defrauded some of his clients by requesting his clients provide the intended investment funds by way of cheque made payable to himself personally instead of making the cheque directly payable to the investment company. Moreover, in certain instances, it is alleged the accused falsified and forged investment and insurance paperwork to hide the misallocation of his victims’ funds. There are also further alleged fraudulent acts by DOUSE on members of the public while he was working as a financial advisor.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Rogan of the Orillia Crime Unit said, “It is essential to confirm that your investment funds are being directed into the products you intended. This means regularly reviewing your investment statements-whether by mail or through your secure online investment portal-and by keeping track of all transactions.”

In many cases, particularly with vulnerable individuals, fraud can go undetected. “The OPP advises that a trusted family member or person regularly reviews these online accounts, especially for those who may not be tech-savvy, and always ensure you receive detailed documentation, receipts, and clear records for every investment decision.”

Police are asking anyone with any further information to contact Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can submit information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.