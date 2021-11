On Thursday November 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. Almaguin Highlands OPP investigated an assault.

The Police investigation revealed that the assault happened on Wednesday November 3, 2021 in South River.

Police arrested and charged Bonnie Schmidt, 55 year-old from Sundridge Ontario with assault causing bodily harm.

The accused was released from police custody and has a court date in early 2022.