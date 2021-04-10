Summer 2021: Warm And Stormy Weather Ahead

For many, summer is the most anticipated season of the year. But will summer weather cooperate?

The first day of summer is also Father’s Day in 2021!

For many, summer is the most anticipated season of the year. Who isn’t looking forward to warm, lazy afternoons, swimming, camping, catching fireflies in the backyard, enjoying your vegetable garden, and seeing nature in full bloom? But will summer weather cooperate?

According to the 2021 Canadian Farmers’ Almanac, summer looks to be stormy with a greater-than-normal coverage of thunderstorms, especially over the eastern third of the nation. Many of these storms will be strong-to-severe and could spawn some tornadoes over the Prairies during June and July. The extended summer forecast also calls for above-normal summer temperatures for two-thirds of the country, especially in the East.

Summer’s heat will build and arrive later than normal. The Farmers’ Almanac is suggesting that this year’s summer heat could peak in late August into early September.

