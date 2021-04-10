Animal Hospital’s In Huntsville And Bracebridge Closed For Two Weeks Due to COVID

They have issued the following statement:

Dear Valued Clients,

The teams at Bracebridge Animal Hospital and Huntsville Animal Hospital regret to inform everyone of the immediate need for us to close our hospitals due to confirmed COVID19 exposure to one of our full time team members.

To be clear, this is a result of exposure from outside of our hospitals. However, the district health unit requirements and the Ontario provincial regulations are such that it is our position in an effort to protect our personnel, and our clients, we immediately close for a two week period effective immediately.

The single team member exposed has tested positive and did become clinically ill. Due to this person’s exposure to other team members it is in the best interests of everyone involved to act in an expeditious manner to contain the possibility of a greater circle of exposure.

Furthermore, there is no concern for any client exposure and we are not concerned with having to contact anyone regarding a risk for them or their pets.

All of our team members are being tested this weekend. We will endeavour to keep our clients informed throughout this process and we ask for your collective patience while trying to deal with this situation.

COVID19 has been immensely challenging for all of us to deal with as a community, particularly for businesses and especially for the health professions.

Our hospitals have been extremely diligent in mitigating the potential for contact with COVID19 and I have been extremely proud of our team members for being able to continue to provide exemplary pet health care for such an extended period of time without issue to date. We have seen a massive influx of pets and people to our region and we have strived to provide the urgent and day-to-day care for all pets since the pandemic began.

At times this has been overwhelming but we have persevered. We are facing yet another challenge and we will persevere again.

Thank you to all of our clients for your understanding and patience as we deal with this most unfortunate event. We will be in touch with options for how we are going to be offering phone consultations and virtual inline consultations during this period. We strongly believe this is the only option for us to ensure our availability for our clients and their pets in as short a timeline as is safely possible.

Thank you for entrusting us with the care of your pets and please know we will be back to be fully operational again as soon as we can confidently say it is safe to do so.

Sincerely,