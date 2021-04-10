Spring into Supporting Gravenhurst Businesses

The Town of Gravenhurst is calling on residents to Spring into Support for our business community. While considering your next purchase during this Stay at Home Order, we encourage you to support local! Over the last year, local businesses have done a tremendous job in shifting how their services are delivered during provincial restrictions. As we begin another province wide shutdown and Stay at Home Order for the month of April, it is important now more than ever, to highlight how these business services can continue to be accessed in a safe and supportive way.

Residents can spring into support through the following actions:

Restaurants are permitted to provide takeout and delivery during this time. Visit www.Gravenhurst.ca/COVID-Eats for an up-to-date list of restaurants & services.

Retail stores are permitted to operate for curbside pickup and delivery during this time. Call, email or visit their website or check out their social media page. For a list of all retailers check out www.gravenhurst.ca/Covid-Retail

Purchase gift certificates from closed stores for services to use at a later date.

Share a Lockdown Lunchbox photo of your recent restaurant take-out meal on Gravenhurst The Good Facebook page to help others in the community see what tasty eats are available and be entered to win Gravenhurst Dollars!

Follow local stores and restaurants on social media, and show your support by liking, re-sharing and tagging their posts

Follow and re-share the Town’s Facebook , Instagram and Twitter #SpringintoSupport feature posts.

Instagram and Twitter feature posts. Use our shopping concierge service to help find the product or service you are looking for. The service is easy to use, just send an email request to Visit@gravenhurst.ca and we’ll help you find it.

Jeff Loney, Manager of Economic Development, emphasizes the importance of shopping local during this time, “Our local businesses need your support now more than ever, so that they can continue to provide you with your favourite services and goods. It is essential that we safely shop local whenever possible so we can see these businesses stick around well into the future. Spring into support this April by supporting Gravenhurst Businesses and shopping locally!”

Over the next month a number of businesses will be featured on the Town’s social media channels with ways the community can show support. If you are a business owner or resident who has additional ideas on how the community can support you during this time, please don’t hesitate to reach out to the Town’s Economic Development team.

Residents are reminded that business restrictions are subject to changes based on Provincial orders and framework guidelines. For up-to-date information on restrictions visit Ontario.ca/news. When shopping in-person, please be mindful of posted business signage and COVID-19 safety protocols.