OPP Urge Victims Of Human Trafficking To Come Forward

Recently, the Nottawasaga OPP has become aware of an online post referring to human trafficking concerns in Alliston, New Tecumseth.

Members of the Crime Unit diligently investigate any report of suspicious incidents, suspicious persons, or allegations of human trafficking in our area.

Human trafficking involves the recruitment, transportation or harbouring of persons for the purposes of exploitation, typically in the sex industry or for forced labour. Victims are often from extremely vulnerable populations, including migrant workers, new immigrants, Indigenous women and youth, at-risk youth and those who are socially or economically disadvantaged.

Traffickers use major highways to transport their victims throughout Ontario. Billboards along Highway 11 in Muskoka will be utilized during the campaign to help spread awareness of human trafficking to passing motorists, including human trafficking victims being transported by their traffickers.

The signs of human trafficking are not always obvious. Although the presence of one sign doesn’t necessarily identify human trafficking, a variety of indicators may point to the fact that an individual is being trafficked and needs help. These indicators may include:

Refusing to disclose information or provides false information.

Unable to indicate where they are living, or give their address.

Unable to identify their last location or their upcoming destination.

Traveling with a lack of or limited luggage.

Wearing clothing that is inappropriate for the weather or situation.

Allowing someone else to take control of the conversation for themselves and others.

Not having possession of their own identification or money.

The individual seems afraid, anxious or depressed.

Another person controls the individual’s conversation.

Showing signs of abuse, malnourishment or sleep deprivation.

If you or someone you know may be a victim, please call 9-1-1 immediately. Victims are encouraged to reach out to North Simcoe Victim Services at (705) 325-5578 for immediate emotional and practical assistance, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information or to learn more, visit:

Should you wish to make a report anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit ontariocrimestoppers.ca.