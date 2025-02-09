Strong Attendance Reported For 2025 Toronto Boat Show

North America’s largest indoor boat show has wrapped for its 67th year of gathering industry, commerce and consumers connected by an interest in boating and the outdoor lifestyle. The 2025 Toronto International Boat Show returned to the Enercare Centre, January 18-26, introducing a new nine-day show in response to exhibitor feedback, industry consultation, and data insights from visitor surveys. Alongside expanded features, more seminars, and new initiatives such as extending shopping hours until 10pm on Late Night Thursday, attendance remained strong over a shorter run of show, topping at 55,114 visitors to the Toronto Boat Show this year (compared to 60,125 in 2024 over a 10-day show).

In fact, the mid-week attendance boost from Late Night Thursday was up 42 per cent compared to the same day last year, as exhibitors and consumers alike appreciated the convenience and evening environment with more hours to browse, compare and shop on a preferred weekday with less crowds than on weekends; and to have more time to connect face to face with qualified consumers.

“We came into TIBS 2025 with a purpose to move the last of our non-currents and focus on the positives of boating! Our purpose was not only met but we completely exceeded our expectations and targets. The Late Night Thursday added much value to our end numbers and this will be a show to give us new goals in the years to come!” – Pete Moreau, Central Marine (dealer for Jeanneau Power, Armada, Stanley)

“The 2025 Toronto International Boat Show was a fantastic opportunity for Maple Leaf Marinas to connect with boating enthusiasts and industry partners. The event was well-organized, and we were pleased with the overall level of engagement and interest across all our booths. We had the chance to meet a solid number of quality leads and strengthen relationships within the boating community. As always, the show provided a great platform to showcase what we offer, and we appreciate the effort that went into making it a success.” – Steve Tait, Vice President, Sales, Maple Leaf Marinas (20 dealerships and marinas across Ontario)

This year’s Toronto Boat Show highlights included the return of the Indoor Wakeboard Canadian Championships taking place on opening weekend, Georgian College Skills Competition & Marine Technical Training Centre to promote careers in the marine industry, Boating Resource Centre to educate consumers on best boating practices and preparations to get out on the water safely to enjoy boating activities, and more than 300 free seminars covering wide-ranging boating topics, informational presentations, and engaging speakers including 2023 Rolex Sailor of the Year and first Canadian woman to race around the world in the Globe 40, Melodie Schaffer.

Back by popular demand was Sailors’ Day and Women’s Day; and the signature jewel of the show, the world’s largest indoor lake for boaters where visitors can enjoy free and new activities such as sunset boating, glow in the dark boating, and antique boat rides for charity – wakeboarding and waterskiing shows, boat handling demos, and more. 2025 models of electric boats, outboards and accessories were introduced on The Lake this year, as well as the first-ever indoor e-foiling showcase to shine a spotlight on one of the fastest growing sectors in personal watercrafts and watersports.

More than 1,000 boats of all sizes packed the show floor of the Enercare Centre, including the Canadian debut of C.J. Grant Racing’s 388 Skater Super Cat with twin 800 HP HRE Engines on display for the Toronto Offshore Powerboat Grand Prix coming to Toronto this summer, July 11 -13, 2025, that was announced exclusively at the Toronto Boat Show.