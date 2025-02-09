Lions Club Of Penetanguishene Funds IV Pump

On January 22, 2025, the Lions Club of Penetanguishene presented a cheque for $5,200 to Victoria Evans, community Giving Officer, Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation.

The donation will fund a new Smart IV Infusion Pump for GBGH, to ensure safe, effective medication delivery for every patient.

GBGH is investing in 50 new IV Infusion Pumps this year, to support the significant increase in patient visits to the hospital.

This gift brings the total giving from the Penetanguishene Lions Club to $61,000.