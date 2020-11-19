YWCA Muskoka Relocates To Reach More Local Women And Girls

YWCA Muskoka is getting a new home. As of December 1st, the local charity that champions positive change for women and girls will be located at 205 Manitoba Street in Bracebridge.

“For almost 25 years, YWCA Muskoka has used an outreach model to build relationships, supportive groups, and reduce the negative impact of social isolation, but we’ve never had a year like this one,” said Hannah Lin, Executive Director of YWCA Muskoka. “The truth is, with this pandemic, 2021 is shaping up to be one of our most important years yet. The need to support women in Muskoka is critical right now. Covid-19 has absolutely exacerbated the issues women, from all walks of life, were already facing pre-Covid.”

In their new, more accessible home, YWCA Muskoka aims to reach more women and girls and have an even greater impact on the Muskoka community. Their new space provides better access to public transportation and sits in the heart of downtown Bracebridge, more central and within walking distance for many.

YWCA Muskoka has a staff team of 16 and runs 15 different programs for women, families, seniors and youth throughout the District. YWCA programs are currently running virtually online and they hope to resume in person programming and events in 2021, when it is safe to do so.