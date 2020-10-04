What You Need To Know As The COVID19 Assessment Centre In Huntsville Shifts To Appointment Only

At a press conference held October 2, the Ontario Government announced changes to COVID-19 testing measures that affect the operations of assessment centres in Ontario. The Huntsville COVID-19 Assessment Centre, located at the Active Living Centre, 20 Park Drive, Huntsville, will now be testing individuals by appointment only.Consider the following transition for operations:

If you require testing on Monday, October 5:

The Huntsville COVID-19 Assessment Centre will be screening individuals on-site and booking their associated testing appointment that day. To get the latest information about if and where you should be tested visit www.ontario.ca/covidtest for testing criteria. Please have your health card available and be ready to answer the COVID-19 screening questions.

As of Wednesday, October 7:

The Huntsville COVID-19 Assessment Centre, will be transitioned to pre-booked appointment only testing. As the Medical Staff and Doctors plan for the transition to an appointment-based model, more details will be posted shortly in regards to the booking process. Residents are advised that on the 7th, a call centre will be ready to book appointments by phone for the same afternoon and ongoing. The assessment centre will continue to operate three days a week with the following hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30am until 4:00pm. On behalf of the Assessment Centre Team, we would like to thank you for your patience during this transition.

Updates to testing guidelines for children:

As of October 1, the Ontario government updated testing guidelines for children. The main update is adjusting the type and number of symptoms needed for a child to stay home from school or childcare. Please visit ontario.ca/schoolscreening if you require additional information on the changes to COVID-19 school and child care screening.

Residents that require appointments outside of the Huntsville COVID-19 Assessment Centre hours are encouraged to visit Ontario.ca/covidtest for a list of other Muskoka assessment centres and testing location options.