West Parry Sound OPP Seize Three Firearms And Lay Threats Charge

The West Parry Sound OPP responded to a complaint (Sep 24, 2020) of threats being uttered to a person on Debois Lake in Whitestone Township.

The matter was further investigated with the assistance of the West Parry Sound OPP Crime Unit where an arrest warrant was executed on September 28, 2020. As a result, Terry Lee, age 55 of Etobicoke, Ontario was charged with uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm (two counts).

During the investigation officers also seized three firearms.

The accused remains in custody and will appear for a bail hearing.