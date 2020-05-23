Weather Network Launches Platform Dedicated To Positive News

The Weather Network announced the launch of their positive news platform A Brighter Day on May 21, offering readers an online hub dedicated completely to feel-good content.

The stories shared on the platform aim to highlight acts of kindness in communities across the country, offering “unique stories of resilience, creativity and heroism,” according to a statement from the Weather Network. Brighter Day content is available on the Weather Network website as well as social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter. The positive news project shares stories about getting outside, keeping connected and staying busy during the pandemic, featuring videos and articles on a range of topics.

“Now more than ever, it’s important to seek out stories that give us hope,” said Sam Sebastian, president and CEO of the Weather Network and its parent company, Pelmorex Corp, in the statement. “Watching Canadians come together throughout this crisis has been truly inspiring. We created ‘A Brighter Day’ to highlight the uplifting stories coming out of our communities and remind everyone that, together, we’ll weather this storm.”

The network’s morning and evening TV shows will also feature highlights from the hub, and viewers are encouraged to submit their stories on Instagram and Twitter by tagging the Brighter Day accounts.

“We hope this initiative provides a breath of fresh air to anyone who has been feeling a little overwhelmed,” Sebastian said, “and we are looking forward to hearing from Canadians across the country and sharing their good news stories.”

To visit A Brighter Day on the Weather Network website, click here.