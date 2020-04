Please visit Muskoka Chrysler located at 380 Ecclestone Dr, in Bracebridge this Saturday, April 11, 2020 and help Wash Away Hunger with a car wash.

Tell your friends and family to bring their vehicles too!

All proceeds (100%) will go directly to the Manna Food Bank and back into our community. Or you can dondate anytime at mannafoodbank.ca

Thank you for your support and we will see you Saturday.