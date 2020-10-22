Vehicle Located On Williamsport Rd In Connection With Missing Woman From Aurora.

The York Regional Police Homicide Unit says they have located the vehicle in connection with the missing woman from Aurora.

On October 13, 2020, investigators recovered the vehicle belonging to Helen Sedo in a quarry near Williamsport Road, which is northeast of Huntsville, after it was located by hunters in the area.

Police say the vehicle had been completely burned.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle or a fire between August and September at the location noted in the map below, to please come forward. We are also appealing to anyone who may have trail cameras in the area that captured anything suspicious.

Investigators believe that Helen SEDO is deceased. They continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

On Wednesday, September 23, 2020, John SEDO was arrested and charged.

CHARGED: John SEDO, 61, of the Town of Aurora

CHARGE: Second Degree Murder

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit Tip line at 1-866-287-5025, or email the Homicide Unit at homicide@yrp.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com

