Two People Face Drug Charges After A Traffic Stop In Huntsville

On November 27, 2020 at 10:30am Huntsville OPP conducted a traffic stop on Howland Drive, in Huntsville.
As a result of the stop, the driver was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle by drugs. Further investigation led a seizure of cocaine, and fentanyl. The passenger was also arrested..
The following individuals have been charged:
39-year-old Terrence Rocks of Huntsville, Ontario
- Operation while impaired by drugs
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine for the Purposes of Trafficking
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Fentanyl
- Having care or control of a motor vehicle with liquor readily available
- Having liquor in open container
In addition, Rocks has also received an Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension for a period of 90 days.
37-year-old Blake Huntington of Huntsville, Ontario
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Fentanyl
- Fail to Comply with Probation
Both parties have been released on an Undertaking to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Huntsville on January 6th, 2020.