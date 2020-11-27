Two People Face Drug Charges After A Traffic Stop In Huntsville

On November 27, 2020 at 10:30am Huntsville OPP conducted a traffic stop on Howland Drive, in Huntsville.

As a result of the stop, the driver was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle by drugs. Further investigation led a seizure of cocaine, and fentanyl. The passenger was also arrested..

The following individuals have been charged:

39-year-old Terrence Rocks of Huntsville, Ontario

Operation while impaired by drugs

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine for the Purposes of Trafficking

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Fentanyl

Having care or control of a motor vehicle with liquor readily available

Having liquor in open container

In addition, Rocks has also received an Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension for a period of 90 days.

37-year-old Blake Huntington of Huntsville, Ontario

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Fentanyl

Fail to Comply with Probation

Both parties have been released on an Undertaking to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Huntsville on January 6th, 2020.