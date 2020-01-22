Trent-Severn Waterway Experiencing Higher Than Normal Water Levels

The Trent Severn Waterway has issued a Public Safety Notice for water levels and increased flows in the Muskoka area that are part of the Trent Severn Waterway.

Flows from Lake Simcoe are being maximized in order to address higher than normal water levels caused by the recent precipitation. As part of the operation to reduce water levels in Lake Simcoe, Parks Canada will be utilizing the lock chamber at Lock 42 (Couchiching) to increase flows.

Ice break up may occur due to increased stream flows with the potential for ice jams and related flooding.

The Town of Gravenhurst is encouraging residents and visitors to be extremely diligent when venturing near water and streams as well as travelling along roads in low lying areas.

“Even though it’s only January, the annual spring freshet will be here before we know it, ” said Todd Clapp, Gravenhurst community emergency management coordinator. “Residents that live in areas where flooding has historically been a concern should be preparing for it now and not leave preparations until the warmer weather arrives,” he added.