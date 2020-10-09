Township Of Muskoka Lakes Plans To Reopen Port Carling Arena

Following a number of letters and inquiries from the public regarding the Port Carling arena, the Township of Muskoka Lakes has released the following announcement:

At a Special Council Meeting held on Oct. 7, the Township of Muskoka Lakes Council approved the reopening of the Port Carling Arena with an estimated start date of Oct. 17.

In response to provincial health orders to reduce the COVID-19 pandemic case curve, Township facilities, including arenas and community centres were closed on March 13 of this year.

To ensure protection of the health and safety of Township Staff, Council and the community when considering the reopening of some of these facilities, Council approved a Reopening Framework in July. The principles in the document have guided decision making on reopening plans for Township facilities, in particular select community centres and the Port Carling Arena.

The reopening of the Port Carling Arena will include modifications to comply with public health guidelines and Provincial restrictions, including physical distancing, group size restrictions and staggered start times. The Township will have enhanced cleaning protocols and health screening measures once reopened.

“We recognize the need for our residents to have access to indoor and outdoor facilities to maintain their physical and mental health. After hearing from and consulting with our user groups, we believe this solution keeps our participants safe and gets kids on the ice,” said Mayor Harding. “This community is passionate about hockey and skating, and I am glad we were able to work with users to make this happen. The situation with Covid-19 is rapidly changing and we will continue to adjust our services accordingly.”

Staff will work with user groups to re-open, safely and gradually, including following all guidelines provided by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and return to play guidelines outlined by the governing Provincial Sports Organizations.