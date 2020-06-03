Town Of Bracebridge Seeks Public Input On Downtown Master Plan

A message from the Town of Bracebridge:

The Town of Bracebridge is seeking the public’s input to Reimagine Downtown as the first step in the Downtown Master Plan project and as such has launched the Reimagine Downtown Bracebridge campaign, a community engagement effort aimed at permanent residents, seasonal residents, visitors and the business community to determine their ideas for the future of Downtown Bracebridge. The public is encouraged to visit the town’s public engagement website to participate. By registering with Engage Bracebridge, participants will be able to follow the Master Plan as it progresses and will receive timely updates to the project.

Through public input and research, the Downtown Master Plan will be a vibrant, successful and realistic strategy that can readily adapt to changes in the community and emerging trends. Over the coming months, there will be a number of opportunities to get involved, including:

Engagebracebridge.ca Opportunities to join an online discussion on targeted sites; Online survey to collect your opinion; and An opportunity to place a pin on a map to identify sites you feel should be taken into consideration by the town.

Virtual stakeholder Interviews;

Public virtual workshops and interactive tools; and

Potential public open houses if the COVID-19 emergency restrictions are loosened.

“Council and I are very invested in the success of Downtown Bracebridge and we have seen a renaissance over the past several years with a great deal of private investment supported by the Town’s Community Improvement Plan. We know the coming decades will be exciting for Bracebridge and we want to hear from the public about how our downtown can continue to evolve,” said Mayor Graydon Smith. “We have so many key areas such as Bracebridge Bay Park, Woodchester Villa, the former Timber Mart/RONA site and more that can be integrated into an enhanced Downtown featuring the river and falls. It will no doubt be spectacular,” he said.

The Downtown Master Plan will assist the municipality in making strategic investments over the next ten years to enhance Downtown Bracebridge and improve the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. The project is being coordinated by the Economic Development Branch of the Planning and Development Department. Town Council appointed a Downtown Master Plan Working Group that includes members of council and representatives from the Downtown Business Improvement Area (BIA). The Municipality has retained Brook McIlroy to develop the plan.