Tip From Public Leads To Impaired Driving Charge For Etobicoke Man

The Orillia OPP have charged an Etobicoke resident with impaired driving and failure to comply after a member of the public notified police of erratic driving on June 14.

The Orillia OPP received a report from a concerned member of the public shortly before 2 p.m. that a vehicle was driving erratically on Monck Road in the Township of Ramara. The person who notified police provided a vehicle description and the OPP were able to locate the vehicle on Highway 12. After conducting a traffic stop, the police arrested 29-year-old Anthony Cerisano of Etobicoke and charged him with operation while impaired by alcohol and failure to comply with demand. Cerisano was released on a Form 10 Undertaking and is set to appear in court in Orillia on Aug. 25.

“Police often rely on members of the public to help keep our roads safe,” said a statement from the OPP. “Whether it is driving safely, educating loved ones or in this case reporting a suspected impaired driver, keeping our highways, trails and waterways safe for everyone to enjoy is the responsibility of all.”

If you have any information about crime in the community, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.