Three People Charged In Connection With A Drug Investigation

The OPP Community Street Crime Unit attached to the Southern Georgian Bay OPP executed a search warrant at 9:30 p.m. October 22, 2020 at a Yeo Street home in the Penetanguishene. The search warrant was part of a continuing investigation into recent drug related incidents in and around Penetanguishene and Midland.

The CSCU officers were also assisted by detachment uniform members as well as OPP Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) officers in this investigation which resulted in the seizure of a quantity of Purple Fentanyl and drug related paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking along with $8150.00 in Canadian currency during the execution of the warrant.

Dillion William Roper 28 years of Georgian Bay Township has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin)

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada

The accused has been released with a court date in Midland on November 26, 2020.

Jordan Laine Henley 30 years of Penetanguishene has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin)

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada

The accused has been released with a court date in Midland on December 3, 2020

Adam John Rice 50 years of Tiny Township has also been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin) contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act

The accused has been released with a court date in Midland on December 3, 2020