Three Gravenhurst Not-For-Profit Groups Receive More Than $2.27 Million In FedNor Funding

Three Gravenhurst not-for-profit groups will receive more than $2.27 million from the Government of Canada to help them contribute to growing the local economy through technology improvements and tourism development, according to an announcement from FedNor Parliamentary Secretary Terry Sheehan.

Sheehan announced the funding for three Gravenhurst-based organizations in support of “connectivity, business growth, tourism and youth employment projects” during a visit to Gravenhurst on March 6. The three organizations are the Parry Sound Muskoka Community Network, the Muskoka Steamships and Discovery Centre, and the Corporation of the Town of Gravenhurst. The announcement was made on behalf of Mélanie Joly, minister of Economic Development and Official Languages.

“Technology and connectivity are essential to the development and growth of our rural communities and businesses in all sectors of the economy, including the tourism industry,” Sheehan said. “Today’s announcement will help create new opportunities for the people, businesses and communities across Muskoka and all of Northern Ontario.”

FedNor is the Government of Canada’s economic development organization for Northern Ontario. The government aims to support local projects that help communities strengthen their economy through FedNor programs such as Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) and the Canadian Experiences Fund.

“On behalf of today’s funding recipients, I would like to thank the Government of Canada and FedNor for investing in these priority projects that will help us stay connected, increase tourism and support youth,” said Steven Klinck, deputy mayor and ward 3 councillor for Gravenhurst. “These investments will also allow the entire region to pursue additional opportunities and help pave the way to business growth.”