The Corridor 11 Bus Service Is Getting A New Bus, Look And Schedule

Hammond Transportation and The District of Muskoka announces several improvements made to the Corridor 11 Bus to better serve Muskoka residents.

The Corridor 11 Bus currently travels along Highway 11 between Huntsville and Barrie, stopping in Port Sydney, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Kilworthy, Washago, and Orillia. The service is significantly funded by the Government of Ontario through the Community Transportation Grant Program and Gas Tax Program.



A new accessible bus is being used for the service beginning Monday, November 2, 2020. The bus is equipped with a wheelchair lift and has room for two passengers using wheelchairs, in addition to 12 other riders.

The Corridor 11 Bus service has been re-branded and features a new, modern design and tagline, “Connecting Communities North and South”.



Beginning Monday, November 23, 2020, the bus will also follow a new, improved schedule!

The new schedule incorporates recommendations from the District’s external transportation consultant as outlined in the new Community Transportation Plan (CTP). The new schedule offers three, identical round trips per day between Huntsville and Orillia, Monday through Friday.

The bus will no longer travel between Orillia and Barrie, however the Simcoe County LINX provides frequent accessible bus trips between these two cities. The Corridor 11 bus and the Simcoe LINX bus share a common bus stop at Georgian College in Orillia, allowing easy transfers for riders travelling to or from Barrie and beyond. The bus will also stop at a greater number of locations in Huntsville and Gravenhurst.

The new schedule can be found on the District’s website at www.muskoka.on.ca/corridor11, but remember, the new schedule does not take effect until Monday, November 23, 2020.



With COVID-19 restrictions currently in place, the Corridor 11 Bus is currently operating for essential trips only and riders are required to wear face coverings when using the bus service.



More information about the Corridor 11 Bus service can be found on the District’s website at www.muskoka.on.ca/corridor11. For more information about the CTP, or to subscribe to email updates on the CTP project, visit the CTP project page on the Engage Muskoka Platform at www.engagemuskoka.ca/community-transportation.