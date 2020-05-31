Survey: The State Of Summer Vacations For Canadian Employees

Nearly One-Third of Workers Will Take Less Time Off Due to the Pandemic

Summer is around the corner, but many professionals in Canada plan to keep their nose to the grindstone, new research from global staffing firm Robert Half shows. According to a survey of more than 500 office workers:

Thirty per cent anticipate taking fewer days off in the summer months compared to last year, because of COVID-19; eight per cent are taking more time off.

Twenty-seven per cent will save their vacation time for later in the year, hopefully to travel.

Ten per cent won’t be logging off because they have too much work to do.

Twenty-nine per cent will take days off for self-care and mental health.

Twenty per cent would like to take a vacation but are tightening their belts due to the pandemic.

Professionals May Need a Nudge to Unplug

While more than one-quarter of workers (28 per cent) reported their employer or manager has encouraged them to take time off since the pandemic began, 67 per cent said there has been no communication about using vacation days. Further, five per cent revealed they’ve been discouraged from taking time off from work.

“Companies are operating in overdrive these days, often trying to navigate shifting business demands with leaner teams — which can mean heavier workloads and longer days for their staff,” said David King, Canadian senior district president of Robert Half. “While summer vacations may look a little different right now, it’s more important than ever for workers to take time for themselves. A simple change of pace with the chance to disconnect can make all the difference in helping professionals avoid burnout, and return to work recharged, better focused and more engaged.”

“For many, the pandemic has brought heightened concern in regard to careers, families, finances, and health,” continued King. “With this added pressure on workers, employers need to encourage staff to make vacations, and their wellbeing, a priority. Managers should set the example by taking advantage of their own time off, and empower employees with more flexible deadlines and additional support while people are away, so that everyone is able to truly relax and unplug on their days off.”