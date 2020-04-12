Strong Winds Expected Monday Afternoon And Evening

Special weather statement continued for:

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Strong westerly winds are forecast to develop Monday afternoon and will continue into the evening. Wind gusts up to 90 km/h will be possible, particularly near the shoreline of Georgian Bay. Winds will ease Monday night.

These winds are associated with a strong low pressure system that is forecast to track across Northeastern Ontario on Monday.

Power outages may be caused by the wind.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.