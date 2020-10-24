Storm Rips Through Southern And Northeastern Ontario On Friday

Visit the Muskoka411 Facebook and Twitter pages for updates and images.

A Colorado Low brought a variety of weather to much of southern and northeastern Ontario on Friday, October 23rd. Southern Ontario basked in temperatures more typical of summer, with several record high temperatures being set.

In addition to the warm and humid conditions, several supercell thunderstorms affected areas near Georgian Bay during the afternoon with numerous reports of large hail up to the size of golf balls.

Some of the communities affected include Orillia, Wyevale, Penetanguishene, Oro-Medonte, Waubaushene and Midhurst.

Over northeastern Ontario where temperatures remained in the single digits, a soaking rainfall occurred with many stations reporting in excess of 50 mm. Areas farther north from Wawa to Timmins were sufficiently cold to receive several centimetres of snow.

Summary of record high temperatures in degrees Celsius for Friday, October 23rd:

London Airport

New record of 23.1

Previous record of 22.8 from 1963

Records began in 1940

Sarnia Airport

New record of 24.7

Previous record of 23.1 from 1991

Records began in 1968

Kitchener-Waterloo

New record of 24.6

Previous record of 24.4 from 1920

Records began in 1914

Hamilton Airport

New record of 24.7

Previous record of 23.0 from 1991

Records began in 1960

Vineland

New record of 26.6

Previous record of 25.0 from 1991

Records began in 1924

Welland

New record of 25.8

Previous record of 24.5 from 1991

Records began in 1872

Peterborough

New record of 24.2

Previous record of 22.7 from 1991

Records began in 1969

Trenton

New record of 24.5

Previous record of 21.7 from 1975

Records began in 1935

Ottawa International Airport

New record of 24.8

Previous record of 24.6 from 1979

Records began in 1939

Summary of rainfall amounts in millimetres from Thursday, October 22nd to Friday , October 23rd:

Quirke Lake* 85.9

Shaw Dam Lake* 71.1

Cartier* 56.7

Lake Labitche* 53.7

Gore Bay 52.8

Massey* 50.0

North Bay Airport 48.4

Suez Crossing* 48.4

Twinkle Lake* 46.8

Beaver Lake* 46.4

Sudbury Airport 44.1

Burwash* 43.3

Nat* 43.1

Sault Ste. Marie Airport 42.6

* Denotes data from the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry

Summary of snowfall amounts in centimetres from Friday, October 23rd:

Timmins 12 (estimated)

Chapleau 8 (estimated)

Lake Superior Provincial Park 8 (estimated)