Southern Georgian Bay OPP Make Arrest In Connection With Human Trafficking

Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to a report of inappropriate activity towards paying motel guests by the manager at the time of a Midland area motel. An investigation into the allegations was commenced by the OPP. it was learned that a number of offences had occurred dating back to April, 2018 involving Midland area residents at this motel.

As a result of this investigation Dharmesh Patel 38 years of Papineau-Cameron Township was arrested on June 17,2020 has been charged with the following offences in relation to this incident-

Communicate with anyone for purpose of obtaining sexual services (six counts)

Procuring (three counts)

The accused was released from custody after appearing before the video bail court and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on August 27,2020.