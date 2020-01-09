Snow, Freezing Rain And Ice Pellets Saturday Into Sunday

Special weather statement issued

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Snow or ice pellets are expected to develop Saturday afternoon and continue into Sunday. Snow and ice pellet amounts of 15 cm are possible by the time the snow ends late Sunday.

There remains considerable uncertainty with exact snowfall and ice pellet accumulations. Warnings may be issued as the event draws nearer.

Travel is expected to be impacted throughout Southern Ontario and southern parts of Northeastern Ontario Saturday into Sunday.

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Freezing rain and ice pellets Saturday into Sunday.

Rain is expected to change to freezing rain, ice pellets or snow Saturday afternoon. Freezing rain, ice pellets or snow will continue Saturday night before coming to an end Sunday morning. Ice accretion or build up is likely for areas that receive mostly freezing rain.

There remains considerable uncertainty in the location of the freezing rain along with snowfall and ice pellet accumulations. Warnings may be issued as the event draws nearer.

Travel is expected to be impacted throughout Southern Ontario Saturday into Sunday.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.