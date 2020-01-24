Snow And Ice Hit Our Vehicle And Bracebridge OPP Charged Us

On Friday January 24, 2020 at around 10 a.m. a Muskoka411 vehicle was traveling on Highway 11 in the northbound lanes in the Washago area when a Toyoda Rav 4 SUV pulled in front at un-safe distance between the vehicle in front and the Muskoka411 vehicle. Snow and Ice flew off the roof of the Toyota Rav 4 SUV hitting the windshield of the Muskoka411 vehicle causing a visual distraction and forcing the driver to pull back for safety reasons.

The driver of the Rav-4was asked to pull over after flying snow and ice occurred to check for damage and exchange correct information. The driver failed to pull over but, instead called the OPP communication centre to report a driving complaint. OPP stopped both vehicles on Hwy 11 northbound at Manson Lane to discuss the incident . As a result of the collision, the driver of the Muskoka411 vehicle has been charged by Bracebridge OPP with careless driving.

Please clear the snow and ice from your vehicle before driving.

The law says: Every driver involved in a collision must stay at the scene or return to it immediately and give all possible assistance. If you are not personally involved in a collision, you should stop to offer help if police or other officials have not arrived.