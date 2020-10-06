Small Fire In Huntsville On Tuesday Afternoon

On Tuesday October 6, 2020 just before 2 pm, Huntsville Fire crews were called to a fire on Falcon Road.

Huntsville Fire says there was a small fire contained to the exterior of the building believed to be caused by smoking materials being discarded in a planter containing potting soil.

Crews were on scene for about an hour.

Damage is estimated at $200. There were no injuries reported.

“Do not extinguish cigarettes in plant pots, which may contain a mixture of peat moss, shredded wood and bark that can easily ignite” Huntsville Fire said in an e-mail to Muskoka411