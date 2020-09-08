Six Kayakers Located Safe After Becoming Stranded In Matchedash Bay

On Monday Sept. 7, the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Marine Unit responded at 2:43 p.m. to a report of six kayakers who had become stranded from high winds forcing them into the tall reeds at the east end of Matchedash Bay, Severn Township. With the assistance of Georgian Bay Fire Service and the loan of a vessel from a nearby Waubaushene Marina operator, the involved kayakers were safely located and transported back to their vehicles.

A number of equipment related offence notices were issued to some of the located persons and officers remind kayakers, Stand Up Paddle Boards (SUP) and inflatable raft/dingy operators to ensure they have all of the proper safety equipment with them at all times while on the water.