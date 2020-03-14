Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit Says There No New Cases Of COVID-19

Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is confirming that there are no new cases of COVID-19 in the region, after a follow up investigation of its first case, announced March 12.

“We have conducted our investigation into contacts of our case and all COVID-19 testing to date has not revealed any new cases,” said Dr. Charles Gardner, SMDHU’s medical officer of health. “The individual continues to self-isolate and recover at home.”

As a reminder, people can protect themselves a number of ways, including staying at least two meters distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing. Stay at home if you are sick, avoid people who are obviously ill and continue to practice diligent hand washing.