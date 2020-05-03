Search Is Continuing For A Missing Kayaker In Bonnechere Valley Township

On May 2, 2020, shortly after 2:20 p.m. Killaloe OPP responded to a report of a missing kayaker on Lake Clear, southwest of Eganville.

Joseph Palluq, age 54 of Bonnechere Valley Township left a cottage on Buelow Road on May 1, 2020 at 9:00 p.m. On May 2 2020, family members noticed the male had not returned home. Shortly after 10:30 a.m., the kayak was located overturned in the water. Killaloe OPP assisted by the OPP Marine Unit, OPP Helicopter and the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) conducted a search of the area.

The search is continuing this morning assisted by an OPP helicopter, OPP Marine Unit and OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU).

If you have seen Joseph Palluq or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Killaloe OPP at 1-888-310-1122.