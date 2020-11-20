Provincial Approval Of 64 New Long-Term Care Beds Is Welcome News for Muskoka District Council And Fairvern Board of Directors

District Council and the Fairvern Nursing Home’s Board of Directors welcomed the news today that the Province has approved the District’s application for 64 additional long-term care beds. These additional beds will bring Fairvern’s redevelopment plans up to a total of 160 beds.

Why is Fairvern being redeveloped?

Fairvern is currently a 76-bed long-term care home that is operated by a not-for-profit board of directors. The Ministry of Long-Term Care (MOLTC) requires that the existing home is redeveloped to meet current provincial design standards by 2025. Provincial approval for up to 96 beds had already been secured in the initial redevelopment plans. Following the Province’s announcement that they are hoping to add 15,000 new beds across Ontario, there was an opportunity to apply for additional beds to bring the home to 160 beds. In general, homes of 160 beds are recognized across the long-term care industry as more financially efficient and sustainable to operate.

Why is the District involved?

The Fairvern Board advised the District of Muskoka (the District) in late 2019 that it does not have the financial ability to develop a new facility and requested that the District consider stepping in to build and operate the new facility. The District already owns and operates the Pines, a 160-bed long-term care facility in Bracebridge. District Council voted unanimously on Feb. 18, 2020 to take responsibility for developing an application to the MOLTC for an additional 64 beds for Fairvern Nursing Home in Huntsville. District staff completed a submission to the Province for the additional 64 beds on the basis that if the application is approved the home will become a municipal home owned and operated by the District.

What are the next steps?

With this news, both the District and Fairvern will continue to work together on plans to transition operations of the home from Fairvern’s Board of Directors to the District. Regular communications with Fairvern residents, their families, staff, and the community are planned to help ensure a smooth transition. In the meantime, Fairvern will continue to be governed by its Board of Directors and operated by its current staff. The partners have been working collaboratively for several years on the design of a new building in Huntsville.