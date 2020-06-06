PM Announces One-Time, Non-Taxable Payment For Canadians With Disabilities

Canadians living with disabilities are facing significant challenges during this difficult time, with some experiencing job insecurity and others seeing increased costs for personal support workers, medication, and medical supplies.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, announced support to help Canadians with disabilities deal with extra expenses during the pandemic.

This support includes a special one-time, tax-free payment to individuals who are certificate holders of the Disability Tax Credit as of June 1, 2020, as follows:

$600 for Canadians with a valid Disability Tax Credit certificate.

for Canadians with a valid Disability Tax Credit certificate. $300 for Canadians with a valid Disability Tax Credit certificate and who are eligible for the Old Age Security (OAS) pension.

for Canadians with a valid Disability Tax Credit certificate and who are eligible for the Old Age Security (OAS) pension. $100 for Canadians with a valid Disability Tax Credit certificate and who are eligible for the OAS pension and the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS).

Combined with the special payments of $300 for Canadians who are eligible for the OAS pension and the additional $200 for those eligible for the GIS, all seniors with a valid Disability Tax Credit certificate will receive a total of $600 in special payments. People who are eligible for this special payment will receive it automatically.