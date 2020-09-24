Orillia OPP Say Two People Face Multiple Drug Charges

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged two males with numerous drug offences .

On September 22, 2020, at 3:45 pm, during an ongoing drug investigation, police stopped a vehicle in the parking lot of a West Street north business and the two male occupants were arrested. Quantities of several drugs were located and seized, including cocaine and opioids.

Barry Boismier-Stilles, age 38, of Rama First Nation is charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine,

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

Two counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

The accused has been held for a bail hearing and is set to appear on September 24, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Barrie.

In addition, David Shirk, age 34, of Orillia is charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

Two counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid

The accused were released and set to appear on October 6, 2020 in court.