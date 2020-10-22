Orillia OPP Locate Stolen Vehicle And Arrest Two People

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

The Orillia OPP have recovered a stolen vehicle and charged a male and female in the City of Orillia.

On October 19, 2020, shortly after noon, police were notified that a vehicle had been stolen overnight from a home in Ramara Township. The vehicle description was circulated and at 3:00 pm an officer recognized the vehicle being driven near downtown Orillia. Officers stopped the car and arrested the female driver and a male passenger. In addition, further investigation resulted in the seizure of a quantity of cocaine.

The female, age 34, and the male, age 41, both of Orillia, have been charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 and Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine.

The names of the accused were not released.

Both accused were released and are set to appear on December 15, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Please enter your name here