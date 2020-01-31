Orillia Artist Craig Mainprize Chosen To Create Mural For 2020 Ontario Winter Games

Orillia artist Craig Mainprize has been chosen to create a mural for the 2020 Ontario Winter Games after the Games Organizing Committee (GOC) put out a call to artists in early January.

Nine artists submitted proposals to create an eight by 12 foot mural with the theme “Inspired: The Road to Gold.” A four-member jury made up of individuals from the Art in Public Places Committee along with General Manager of the Games Christine Mitchell chose Mainprize after narrowing it down to two artists, who were then asked to create a concept drawing based on the statement, “I remember what it felt like to win.” Mainprize’s mural will be unveiled on the big screen at the opening ceremony on Feb. 27 and will have a permanent home inside the new Orillia Recreation Centre.

“Craig’s unique style, bold colours and simplistic designs captured the imagination of the panel,” said Jacqueline Soczka, a member of the GOC and Orillia’s manager of culture. “His design made it easy for the panel members to see themselves, the athletes and their comments in the piece.”

Games participants are being asked to share the people, places and moments that helped shape their athletic journey to help inform Mainprize’s work on the mural. GOC Chair Jed Levene is thrilled that Mainprize, who received the Emerging Artist Award at the Orillia Regional Arts Awards in November, was chosen for the project.

“An important part of hosting these Games is the lasting impact it has on our community,” Levene said. “It is exciting to have a local artist create a piece that will resonate with athletes and our community today, tomorrow and in years to come.”