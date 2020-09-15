OPP Provide More Details About Canoeing Incident On Moore Lake

Haliburton Highlands OPP have obtained further information surrounding the canoeing incident on Moore Lake in Minden that occurred on September 12, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.

Four individuals; a man from North York, a woman, and two young children were paddling on Moore Lake when their canoe capsized. Boaters in the area arrived on the scene to support the family in distress.

The boaters were able to safely rescue the woman and the two children. The man involved had already slipped under the water.

The OPP commends the members of the public for helping out in rescuing several swimmers in distress. Regardless of the exact sequence of events, unfortunately, a life was lost. OPP encourages all Ontarians to take personal responsibility for ensuring water safety for themselves and their children. It is important for everyone to be aware of proper boating and swimming practices.

The OPP would like to remind Ontarians that there is no one single cause that leads to drownings but there are common contributors.

For those who witnessed the incident but didn’t speak to the police, we encourage them to reach out to Haliburton Highlands OPP and speak with the investigators.

The name of the male has not been released.