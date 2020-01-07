OPP Investigate After $5,000 Worth Of Fuel Stolen From Orillia Service Centre

The OPP are investigating the theft of about $5,000 in fuel that was stolen from a service centre in Orillia last week.

The Orillia OPP received a call regarding theft of fuel on Jan. 2. The fuel was stolen from Mayo’s Service Centre at 436 West Street North between 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 7 a.m. on Jan. 2, according to police. The OPP are asking anyone that saw a commercial vehicle in the parking lot during that window to call police. The business was closed and there should not have been anyone there, especially large commercial vehicles, during that period of time.

If you were a witness to this incident, contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.