OPP Arrest Two People For Stolen Property In Burk’s Falls

On Wednesday April 8, 2020, Almaguin Highlands OPP along with the Criminal Investigation Unit and the Community Street Crime Unit conducted a traffic stop on Yonge Street which led to the arrest of twp people.

Police investigation revealed that the two accused were involved with stolen forged documents and credit cards, identity theft and had approximately $1250 worth of Crystal Methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Police arrested and charged Brandon MacDonald, age 33 of Toronto Ontario with the following:

Possession property obtained by crime over $5000

Possession property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession of a credit card

Possess credit card data

Poss of a forged document with intent

Possession of an identity document

Possession coin operated device breaking instrument

Fail to comply with probation order

Poss of a schedule I substance – Methamphetamine

Driving while under suspension

Rachel Snyder, age 29 of Mississauga Ontario was also arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 – in Canada,

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 – in Canada

Possession of an identity document

Possess – credit card data

Possession of a credit card

Possession coin operated device breaking instrument

Personation with intent – intent to gain advantage (identity fraud)

Fail to comply with probation order – six counts

Fail to comply with conditions of undertaking given by officer in charge – two counts

Both accused were released from police custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday June 25, 2020 in Sundridge Ontario.