ONroute Service Centres Extend Free Coffee For Truckers To Every Wednesday Through July 1

ONroute is extending the Keep ON Trucking initiative, offering truck drivers a free coffee every Wednesday from May 20 to July 1.

ONroute first introduced the Keep ON Trucking initiative on April 8, offering truckers a free medium coffee or beverage. The response from truckers was “phenomenal,” according to ONroute CEO Melanie Teed-Murch, so the company announced that the offer would be available every Wednesday until May 13 before extending the initiative until Canada Day. Truck drivers can receive their free drink at all 23 ONroute locations every Wednesday during the promotion. Teed-Murch said the company has been proud to support the trucking community over the last two months.

“We want to extend our support and gratitude as they continue to help Ontario as we gradually re-start our economy,” Teed-Murch said. “Truck drivers are a critical part of maintaining our supply chain and we hope that this initiative shows our gratitude for the essential work they do for us all every day.”

The services centres continue to provide 24/7 access to fuel, washrooms and truck parking as well as food and drink available through take-out, drive-through and grab-and-go options. ONroute says they have implemented a number of precautionary measures to ensure that their centres remain clean and safe places for travellers to stop.

“The nature of our business and ONroute’s role as an essential service puts us in a unique position to serve others, many of whom are essential workers themselves,” Teed-Murch said. “Our team has been honoured to be in this role during COVID-19 and we will continue to support the trucking and supply chain industries, and all who must travel across Ontario, as our economy starts moving again.”

Photo credit: “ONRoute, Port Hope, Ontario” by abdallahh is licensed under CC BY 2.0