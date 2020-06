On June 27, 2020 at 4:20 a.m., Almaguin Highlands OPP responded to an altercation at a resort in the Village of Sundridge.

One victim was taken to hospital by paramedics with non- life-threatening injuries. Three suspects have been taken into custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice for a bail hearing in Parry Sound on June 28, 2020.

OPP say the investigation is on-going.