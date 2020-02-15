One Person Airlifted To Hospital After Snowmobile Accident

On Saturday February 15, 2020 at 1:59 p.m. Huntsville OPP, Huntsville Fire and Muskoka Paramedic Services responded to the area of Etwell Road at Tall Trees Drive for two people injured after a snowmobile accident. Reports say the snowmobile lost control while making a turn.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the snowmobile has been airlifted to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries. The passenger, who was ejected from the snowmobile has been transported by land ambulance to the Huntsville Hospital with leg injuries.

More details will be released as they become available.