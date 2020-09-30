Obituary: Bill Barker

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of William John (Bill) Barker on Monday, April 13th in his 83rd year.

Bill was born in Toronto on November 15th, 1937 to Doris (nee Hawn) and Dr. Harry E. Barker (DDS). An only child, Bill made up for a lack of siblings by creating lifelong friendships. His friendships began at Camp Pine Crest on Clear Lake in Torrance, Ontario where he started as a camper from the age of 6 and grew up to become Director of Sailing. Bill met his love, Penny (nee Wallace), on Clear Lake and they married in 1960.

Bill was an enthusiastic hobbyist – from tropical fish, to radio-controlled model sailboats to model trains. He was a lover of cars, beginning in 1959 with his Riley 1.5 four door sedan with an MGA engine.

He became an avid boater and he and Penny spent many summers with dear friends on the waters of Georgian Bay. Bill and Penny were enthusiastic travellers and their trips took them around the world. Following retirement, they spent many wonderful winters deepening friendships in Palm Springs, Belize, stops in Wapakoneta Ohio and Fort Myers, Florida.

Bill began his career in marketing in Toronto with Dunlop Tires, General Tire and Crush Beverages. His career took him to London Ontario (with Canada Trust) to eventually The Municipal Savings and Loans Corp in Barrie, Ontario and then followed by Barrie Press. After spending many happy years in Barrie, Bill and Penny retired to the cottage (home) on Clear Lake and he became a passionate volunteer (Treasurer) and parishioner at Zion Presbyterian Church in Torrance. To complete his life, full circle, Bill and Penny moved back to Barrie in 2015.

Bill was a Master Mason and Rameses Shriner. He belonged in London, Barrie and Muskoka. He strongly supported the masonic foundation of improving character and strengthening communities. He developed true friendships through the masonic brotherhood that expanded further when Penny joined the Lady Shriners.

Bill’s greatest achievement, beyond his marriage to Penny, were his two children – Stacey (Franchetto) and Bruce and four grandchildren, Christopher, Nicholas, Jackson and Alec. Bill will be sadly missed by his family and especially his sister-in-law, Susie, son–in-law Dean and daughter-in-law Lesley (Marks).

A celebration of Bill’s life will be held virtually on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11 o’clock a.m. at the following web address: youtube.com/channel/UCv01OP9TCdLAKuSOVIZupmQ. Memorial donations to the Shriner’s Children Hospital (Montreal), Hospice Simcoe, IPF Foundation or St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church would be appreciated.

Happy to Meet, Sorry to Part, Happy to Meet Again!